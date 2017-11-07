Dresden 1-2 punch a winning combination: Johnson claims XC crown, Winn is 2nd

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

NASHVILLE – Dresden High School’s 1-2 punch turned out to be the best combination in the state on Saturday at the TSSAA Division I Small School State Championship Cross Country Meet.

Lady Lion juniors Anna Johnson and Loral Winn finished in the respective positions of first and second overall in the state at the 3.1-mile race held at Percy Warner State Park.

Johnson came from behind after trailing Winn and L&N STEM Academy’s Laura Bretscher for the first mile-and-half.

