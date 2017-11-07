DHS finishes with bang, routs Middle College

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Dresden High School started slow, but finished with a bang on Friday evening to advance in the Class A State Football Playoffs.

The Lions – who only led by a 21-8 count a halftime – roared through the second half en route to a 53-16 thumping of Memphis area team Middle College.

“We kind of came out flat in the first half, but made some adjustments at halftime,” said first-year DHS head coach Levi Estes. “We looked at where they were hurting us. We came out and played a pretty good second half of football. We have to start fast. When you’re in the playoffs and you start slow, you give the other team some time to hang around which might put you in a dog fight all night. Luckily, we came out of halftime rolling. We need a better week of practice for this next game with our focus on our next opponent.”

For the full story, see the November 8 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.