Martin murder suspect killed in shootout with Mississippi police

Barbara Jean Higgs

A Martin man, sought for questioning in connection with the death of his wife, was killed over the weekend during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers in Desoto County Mississippi.

Eric D. Higgs, 46, who was suspected of murdering his wife, 48-year-old Barbara Jean Higgs, was killed after a car chase ended with a crash and shootout in northern Mississippi.

(See compete story in Nov. 1st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)