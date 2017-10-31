Lady Lions, Chargers claim regional crowns

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Making it to the first-ever TSSAA Small School Division State Cross Country Meet was as easy as 1-2-3 for the Dresden High School girls.

Meanwhile, the Westview boys needed a total team effort to gain a state berth as well as earn the Small School Region 7 team championship.

Lady Lions Loral Winn, Anna Johnson and Rachel Cravens finished in the top three positions of the girls’ race to key a team runner-up finish.

Meanwhile, the Chargers placed a quartet of runners in the top 15 en route to the first-ever regional title for the program. In addition, two Dresden boys (Paxton Davis and Eli Butler) qualified for state as individuals by virtue of finishing in the top 10 and not being on one of the top three teams.

For the full story, see the November 1 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.