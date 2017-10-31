Jobless rates decline in all 95 Tennessee counties; Weakley records second highest unemployment in state

In September 2017, for the first time ever, employment fell below 5.0 percent in every county across the state. This is the second consecutive month rates have declined in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

September also marked the fourth consecutive month Tennessee experienced a historic low statewide unemployment rate.

At 3.0 percent, Tennessee’s jobless rate is the lowest it has been since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the information in January of 1976. Tennessee also recorded the lowest unemployment in the southeast and the eighth lowest rate in the nation.

While Tennessee’s latest unemployment rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points, the rate for the United States dropped by 0.2 percentage points to 4.2 percent. The national rate is down 0.7 percentage points from September 2016 while Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted rate for September 2017 is down 1.9 percentage points from the previous year.

Although unemployment continues to improve in Weakley County, it still has the second highest jobless rate statewide. Weakley County’s unemployment rate fell from 6.2 percent in August to 4.8 percent in September, for a decrease of 1.4 percent.

(See compete story in Nov. 1st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)