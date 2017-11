The Weakley County Circuit Court crew all dressed as Wizard of Oz characters. They are (l to r): Diane Sorrell (Wicked Witch), Emily Gallimore (Good Witch), Sally Morris (Scarecrow), Jenny Killebrew (Dorothy), Michelle Runions (Tin-Man) and Collin Johnson (Cowardly Lion).

