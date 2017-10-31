Financial Management Committee considers revisions to personnel policy

Members of the Financial Management Committee discussed possible changes to Weakley County’s personnel policy, when they met on Oct. 25.

The reason for reviewing the policy was because it has not been revised in several years and it does not include required updates.

“As far as the policy goes, there aren’t any significant changes,” said Finance Director John Liggett. “It’s mostly just cleaning it up to make sure the legal requirements are met in the policy.”

The committee focused on bringing the county’s personnel policy into compliance with current laws and practices, including the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

One of the major aspects of the revised personnel policy, proposed during the meeting, was to separate the School Department’s personnel policy from the other Weakley County departments.

