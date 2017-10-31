Dresden sinks Vikes in playoff tune-up

Dresden survived a sloppy, cold Friday unscathed to complete an undefeated regular-season run through Region 7A.

The Lions, who finished the regular season with a 9-1 record (6-0 in 7A play), shut out Humboldt 45-0 on the road.

Dresden – which lost numerous starters against the Vikings last season during a triumph – did not suffer a similar fate against a current Humboldt team that concluded the campaign winless.

For the full story, see the November 1 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.