Dresden board hears fiber optics presentation to provide high-speed internet

Members of the Dresden City Board heard a presentation from a representative of Frontier Communications Monday night, regarding the possibility of installing a fiber optics high-speed internet network inside the city limits of Dresden.

Frontier’s area director of operations, Mike Byrd, gave a Powerpoint presentation showing what internet speeds the company is capable of producing with the existing system, and how download and uploading speeds could be increased if the system is enhanced. A couple of company officials were also available to answer questions via phone conferencing.

