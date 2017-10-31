Accident victims transported following two-vehicle crash in Dresden

A collision between a 2006 Buick UXL and 2002 Ford Ranger on Morrow Street in Dresden sent two accident victims to the hospital and caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

An automobile crash, apparently caused by a medical episode, sent the drivers of two vehicles to the hospital.

According to Ptl. Tyler Verner of the Dresden Police Department, at approximately 3:59 p.m., Oct. 21, Austin L. Garner, 19, of 394 North Parkway Street, Dresden, was traveling north on Morrow Street, when the 2006 Buick UXL he was driving exited the right side of the roadway, re-entered the highway, crossed the center line, and struck an oncoming pickup truck.

The other vehicle was a southbound 2002 Ford Ranger, driven by Jenna Mary Greer, 30, of 78 Reynolds Road, Rogersville, Alabama.

