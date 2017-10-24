Weakley County Mayor delivers State of the County Address for FY 2016-2017

Weakley County’s new seal was unveiled at Monday night’s State of the County address at UT Martin.

Local officials, educators and other interested citizens gathered at UT Martin’s Watkins Auditorium Monday night to hear the “State of the County” address delivered by Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, who described the report as “an important review of where the county has been and where it’s headed.”

Mayor Bynum used numerous statistics outlined in a Powerpoint presentation to illustrate the status of the financial and economic wellbeing of the county on many levels. This included an analysis of: tax collections, expenditures for projects to improve the county’s infrastructure, unemployment rates and trends, efficient management of county offices, and federal grants received.