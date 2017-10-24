‘Ned Ray Day’ – A celebration of the legacy of Gov. Ned Ray McWherter

Weakley County Democratic Chairman Deane Arganbright recognizes several dignitaries in the audience, during Thursday night’s 4th annual Ned Ray Day at the Harmon and Lucille McWherter Civic Center in Dresden. Speakers took the opportunity to remember Gov. Ned Ray McWherter and introduce their political platforms in various races in the 2018 election.

By David Fisher

News Writer

The life and times of Gov. Ned Ray McWherter were recounted by several top Democratic leaders from around the State, during the 4th annual Ned Ray Day. The event included a reception and tour at the McWherter – Weakley County Library & Museum, followed by dinner at the Harmon and Lucille McWherter Civic Center in Dresden.

(See compete story in Oct. 25th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)