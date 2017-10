Former Gleason Police Chief Edmund Stewart

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered at First United Methodist Church in Gleason on Monday, October 23, to pay their last respects to former Gleason Police Chief Edmund Lee Stewart, who died at the age of 86.

Funeral services were conducted by Alan Trull and Tony Terrell, with burial following in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

(See compete story in Oct. 25th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)