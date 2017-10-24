‘Dresden TN Rocks’ brings families together; rock painting and hiding craze sweeps the nation



Jennifer Arnold painted these superhero rocks to hide around Dresden.

Young and old alike are having fun participating in the rock craze that has become a popular pastime in the area in recent months.

According to Billy Faye Weedman, group administrator of “Dresden TN Rocks”, children and their parents are having a big time painting and hiding rocks around town. Some of the rocks have slogans or messages written on them, others are decorated with artistic designs, and some have both.

Many of the rocks bear simple one-word messages, such as: faith, love, peace and joy, which are intended to place a smile on the face of those who find them.

