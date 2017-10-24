Dresden hosts 1st annual Octoberfest

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn introduces children from Gingerbread Junction and Mainstreet Munchkins, who sing a couple of songs during Saturday’s Octoberfest, while dressed in their Halloween costumes.

On October 21st, the City of Dresden celebrated its first annual Octoberfest on the court square in Dresden. The north and west sides of the court square were closed to traffic and the streets were lined with various booths and activities. Live musical performances took place on a stage erected for the occasion, and chairs were placed in the street facing the stage.

The events and activities included: the Second Annual Car Show, a solo acoustic performance by country music artist Stormy Montana of Dresden, guitarist and vocalist Grant Carr from Dyersburg, local singing consisting of youngsters from Gingerbread Junction and Mainstreet Munchkins, gospel singers from Bible Union Church, Storytelling by Mr. Mark Maddox, and a bounce house for the kids.

There was also a marketplace hosted by the Dresden Business Association, and concessions provided by the Weakley County Rescue Squad.

