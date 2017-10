KENNETH COKER

Sport Editor

Greenfield High School is in unchartered waters. The Yellowjacket football team bested Gleason 40-8 on Friday to claim the team’s fourth triumph of the win and its third victory in a row.

Prior to Friday evening, Greenfield’s last three-game winning streak took place in 2008 as did its last four-win season.

