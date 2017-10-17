Weakley Fights Drug Abuse With Drug Take-Back-Day

SUCCESSFUL DRIVE – At the last drug take-back day in April at Festival Park, 76 pounds of unused prescription medication were dropped off to be incinerated. That’s 76 pounds of medication that will not be illegally abused, accidentally ingested, or polluting the environment! Pictured are (from left) Kameron Echols, Terry Guthrie, Suzanne Harper, Courtney Echols, Catherine Jones and Chelsea White.



Weakley County residents have another opportunity to play a pivotal role in the fight against the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs.

On Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Fall National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will take place in Martin at Tennova Hospital on Mt. Pelia Rd.

In Dresden, prescription medications can be dropped off at Fred’s Pharmacy located at 1491 Hwy 22, and in Sharon at the police department.

(See compete story in Oct. 18th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)