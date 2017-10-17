Relay For Life Weakley West hosts ‘Monster Mash’ fundraiser for cancer research

Cancer patients participate in the survivor lap at Friday night’s Relay For Life Weakley West at UTM. The annual event is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

This year’s Relay for Life Weakley West, held at the UTM Football Stadium parking lot on Friday, October 13, was another big success. Money raised during the six-hour fundraising event benefits the American Cancer Society, which uses the funds to prevent cancer, save lives, and diminish suffering through research, education, advocacy and service.

