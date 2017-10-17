October proclaimed Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Those present for the signing of a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Monday were (l to r): Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum; Kandi Morris, field representative for WRAP (Wo/Men’s Resource & Rape Assistance Program); Penny Hensley, program manager for WRAP; and Inv. Chad Cooper of the Dresden Police Department.

In recognition of the important work being done by our community to prevent domestic violence, support survivors of domestic violence, and hold perpetrators of such violence accountable for their crimes against the community, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum joins RAP (Wo/Men’s Resource & Rape Assistance Program) representatives and local law enforcement in proclaiming the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

(See compete story in Oct. 18th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)