Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival Parade enjoys large turnout

A little boy is thrilled to pet a pony that participated in Saturday’s Greenfield Fire Prevention Parade held in downtown Greenfield.

Festival-goers also enjoyed carnival rides and delicious treats. Additionally, arts and crafts booths lining Front Street offered a variety of unique gift items.

Thanks to great weather, the festival and parade were a hit with the large crowd that gathered for the annual event.

