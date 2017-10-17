Greenfield contributes $5,000 toward LED lighting for the tennis courts

A request by Alderman Frank Gibson to transfer $5,000 from the General Fund CD to the tennis light project was one of the top items for discussion during the Greenfield City Board meeting.

Most of the city’s Parks & Recreation programming money spent for recreational purposes goes toward funding the projects at the Sports-Plex located in the park on the north end of town off of Evergreen Street, because that’s where most of the sports activities take place. This includes three ball fields, where summer league teams T-ball through Jr. Babe Ruth, as well as Greenfield High School softball and baseball teams, play ball. The funds raised for these programs are generated by fees paid by the players, sponsorships, and various fundraising activities.

(See compete story in Oct. 18th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)