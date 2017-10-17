Gleason Board Considers Park Use Policy; Discusses Public Works Issues

A park use policy was one of the top items on the agenda during Thursday night’s Gleason City Board meeting.

The policy, which was drafted by the Gleason Park Board, is designed to provide policies and information related to reserved use of Snider Park and Huggins Park. The document states that portions of the parks are available for use by municipal, school, commercial and private organizations or groups or individuals, providing that certain criteria are met and specified conditions are observed.

It focuses primarily on rules for using the concession stand and ball fields.

