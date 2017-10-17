Dresden’s Walking Trail & Sidewalk Project Nearing Completion

Workers lay asphalt along Dresden’s new Walking Trail, after it was damaged by heavy equipment. The trail, which features pedestrian-activated traffic signals for crossing the road, is nearing completion.

Work on Dresden’s Walking Trail Project, which is funded by a Rails To Trails grant, is nearing completion, according to A2H Inspector Dakota Taylor.

When asked about the status of the ongoing projects in Dresden, Taylor gave an update on the asphalt-surfaced Walking Trail.

“There were a few spots that failed and we’re tearing them out and patching them,” Taylor said. “We’re going to overlay it and try to get a smooth transition.” Taylor added that the work on the Walking Trail should be finished in a couple of days.

