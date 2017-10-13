Westview soccer in region title game, sectional after Memphis forfeit

KENNETH COKER Sports Editor The Westview girls’ soccer team is in the regional championship match and the sectional round of the postseason without ever stepping on the field.

The Lady Chargers received a free berth into the Region 7A title contest after its scheduled opponent (Memphis area team Douglass) forfeited the semifinal match.

W’view’s 7A title match opponent – McKenzie – also received a forfeit triumph when its semifinal foe, Power Center, forfeited. The forfeits were confirmed on the TSSAA’s Web site this morning.

Now, Westview will host McKenzie on Thursday (Oct. 19) in the Region 7A championship match. The Lady Chargers bested McKenzie on Oct. 5 to earn the District 13A championship.