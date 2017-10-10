Wildlife and musical programs featured at Big Cypress Tree Fall Festival

Gina Beckman & Sceech Owl ‘Owlamo’ were a big hit at this year’s Big Cypress Tree Festival.

The Big Cypress Tree Fall Festival near Greenfield was the place to be on Saturday, October 7.

New this year was live musical entertainment provided by the group “Flashback,” which performed a variety of popular ‘oldies but goodies’ songs.

There were several wildlife presentations, including those featuring: snakes, a reptile program, birds of prey, assorted critters from around the world, and an exhibit of animal skins and birds.

There was even a Davy Crockett re-enactor, as well as arts and crafts and concessions.

Festival-goers also enjoyed taking a stroll on the park’s boardwalk to see the bottomland.