WCSO arrests Martin man on assorted drug and alcohol charges

A Martin man was arrested over the weekend on assorted drug and alcohol charges following a car chase.

William Thompson IV, 22, of Shadtown Road in Martin is charged with felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor evading arrest, DUI (2nd), resisting arrest, simple possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the implied consent law (no auto insurance), and failure to update driver’s license upon change of address.

