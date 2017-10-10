Scrappy Gleason defeats Vikings

KENNETH COKER

For the second time in as many weeks Humboldt was part of a first for a Weakley County team.

Gleason put forth a scrappy team effort on Friday evening en route to a 24-21 triumph on homecoming night over the Vikings to secure the program’s first-ever win against the Gibson Countians.

In doing so, the Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak in which the Weakley Countians have watched the second half go by quickly with running clocks in the third and fourth quarters of those contests.

The Gleason victory over Humboldt also broke a 25-game district/region losing streak dating back to 2013.

