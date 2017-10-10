School board discusses importance of improving students’ reading skills in grades K-3

A program designed to improve the reading skills of students in grades K-3 was an important topic of discussion, during Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County School Board at Dresden High School.

Supervisor of Elementary Education Teresa Jackson discussed the Read To Be Ready early literacy grant program and the status of reading proficiency among the State’s children. She noted only 43 percent of third-graders in Tennessee receive proficient scores in reading.

(See compete story in Oct. 11th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)