Martin awards bid for installing new AMR/AMI water and gas meters; votes to sell old Martin M.S. building

During Monday night’s Martin City Board meeting, members awarded a bid amounting to $292,360, which was submitted by AUC for the labor involved in installing a new AMR/AMI system to read water and gas meters.

According to Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, an Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) system remotely collects water meter data without the physical presence of personnel at the reading point. An Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is an integrated system of smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems that enables two-way communication between utilities and customers.

In other business, the Board voted to accept a bid of $10,000 for the old Martin Middle School property.

