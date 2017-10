Dresden took Obion Central to the ground and took the Rebels down on Friday night.

Lion quarterback Drake Yates carried 27 times for 192 yards with a touchdown tote included as the Weakley Countians claimed their second triumph in a row.

In addition to Yates, Dresden had Ricco Taylor with a touchdown run and 33 rushing yards, while Hudson Nanney toted six times for 29 yards.

For the full story, see the Oct. 11 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.