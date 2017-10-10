Obituaries

Janice Miles Odom

Janice Miles Odom, age 85, passed away September 10 at the Elizabeth House. She was born June 18, 1932, in Martin, the second of five daughters of the late John Thomas (J.T) Miles and Aleene Cozette Poyner.

Jan, as she preferred to be called, graduated from Dresden High School in 1950. She was a member of Beta Club and was active in Future Homemakers of America (FHA). She was Tennessee State President of FHA her senior year. That year after much prodding Jan reluctantly entered the Miss. Dresden Pageant. She won and was chosen “Miss Dresden of 1950”. Afterward, she said the only reason she won was the beautiful dress her mother made for her to wear in the pageant. Jan earned her B.S. Degree in Home Economics from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1954, majoring in Child Development and Family Relationships. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority (AOPi) and a member of Mortar Board.

After graduation, Jan began her teaching career of more than 30 years in Clarksville. It was in Clarksville in November, 1954 that she met her future husband, Lt. Louis (Lou) Odom who was serving in the U. S Army at Ft. Campbell, KY. They were married December 28, 1955, prior to his being reassigned later in 1956. Their life together included raising two daughters, Pamela (Pam) and Bethe. Jan also had teaching positions in Illinois and Virginia. But the majority of her teaching career was in the field of Home Economics including 26 years in Fairfax County, VA beginning at Longfellow Intermediate School and later at Lake Braddock Secondary School. At Lake Braddock, Jan introduced Gourmet Foods in the curriculum and loved to tell friends that “she taught the only course that students could eat their final exam”. Jan was active outside the classroom. She was past president of Fairfax County Home Economics Teachers Association; a member of Junior Friends of the “Y” in Alexandria, VA and was a member of P.E.O., Chapter AC in Fairfax County.

After retirement, Jan moved with her husband to Flat Rock, NC residing in the Highland Lake Village community. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter BN, Hendersonville and was a member of Hendersonville County Club. Jan was a member of First Baptist Church, Hendersonville and of Patience SS Class. Jan loved entertaining and traveling to see family and friends. But Jan’s favorite pastime was working in her garden. She truly loved flowers and cultivated many varieties in her garden. Hardly a day passed that she did not have fresh cut flowers in her home.

Jan is survived by her husband of 61 years Louis A. Odom of the home; two daughters, Pamela Odom Williamson, Fairbanks, Alaska; Bethe Odom Battalio (Robert Battalio) Pacifica, CA; four grandchildren; Melanie Francis Williamson; Sarah Miles Williamson; Samuel Louis Battalio and Jake Kirkland Battalio; two sisters, Ellen Miles Jones (Dr. Peter Rhea Jones) Decatur, GA; Emily Miles Hollars, Mt. Pleasant, SC. In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by two sisters: Thomasine (Tomi) Miles Goosmann (George F. Goosmann III) Biltmore Forrest NC; Juanita Miles Ownbey (Dr. Richard P. Ownbey) Nashville, TN; one son-in-law, Dr. Francis S.L Williamson and by one brother-in-law, Ralph J. Hollars, Jr.

Jan’s extended family includes many nephews, nieces and cousins all of whom she loved dearly. Many friends made over the years were very close and she considered them all family that she also loved dearly.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 14 at First Baptist Church, Hendersonville, NC, 312 Fifth Avenue West, 828-693-3493.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to: Pardee Hospital Foundation (Women Helping Women) 561 Fleming Street, Hendersonville, NC, 28793 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731

Tom Crawford Harris

Tom Crawford Harris, age 82, of Athens, Alabama (formerly of Dresden) died September 29 at the Limestone Health Facility, Athens. The funeral was held, October 1 at Spry Funeral Home, Athens; with burial at the Roselawn Cemetery.

He was a member and former Deacon of Emmanuel Baptist Church. In Dresden he was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, a Sunday School Teacher and also taught Sunday School at the Weakley County Nursing Home for over 20 years. He proudly served in the Tennessee National Guard for 16 years.

Tom, an only child, was born to Ret and Nannie Harris, on May 1, 1935 in Dresden. Growing up in Dresden, Tom was a graduate of DHS Class of 1953. He was very athletic, excelling in basketball and football. March 23, 1956, he and Jenice Branon were married at the First Baptist Church, McKenzie. They were married for almost 55 years before Jenice passed, February 21, 2011.

Tom spent his early years in Dresden, working as a farmer, and for the State of Tennessee Highway Department. He spent all of his working years in the Asphalt and Concrete business. He built major roads and bridges all over NW Tennessee and had contracts with the University of Tennessee at Martin, building many of the sidewalks and areas around the campus and gymnasiums. He retired from Burgreen Construction, in Athens, AL as a Concrete Consultant. He loved to garden, hunt, and shoot; but his main hobby was fishing. He was an avid sports fan, always watching SEC football and basketball; and particularly, loved to watch Lady Vol Basketball.

He was preceded in death by Ret and Nannie Crawford Harris; and his adoring wife of 55 years, Jenice Branon Harris. He is survived by his loving and caregiving daughters, Lisa Harris Curry (Dave), and Stacy Harris Painter (Glenn). His precious, special grandchildren, Branon Curry Williams (Derek) and Spencer Curry, all of Nashville. Although, he was an only child, he always considered Jenice’s brothers and sister and their families his own. Brothers, Ken Branon of Martin, Phil Branon (Sally), McKenzie, Dan Branon (Trula), Brevard, NC, and sister, Susie Branon, Little Rock, AR. Their children were his nieces and nephews: Debbie, Kathy, Kim, Jeff, Audrea, Jan and Eric; and a many great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind special friend, Janice Alford of Dresden.

Randy Blake Morgan

Randy Blake Morgan, age 52 of Gleason, died October 5 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Graveside services were October 9 at Sandhill Cemetery in Gleason and Donald Doster officiated.

Mr. Morgan was born April 19, 1965 to Ray Morgan and Beverly Cultra, whom survive. Besides his parents he is also survived by his wife, Cyndi Morgan; one daughter, Whitney (Jeremy) Freeman of Gleason; two sisters, Rene Mathis of Melber, KY and Bridget Morgan of Martin; and two grandchildren.

Dierda Lane McDonald

Dierda Lane McDonald, age 51 of Greenfield, died September 26 at Van Ayers Nursing Home. Funeral services were October 7 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Dierda was born December 16, 1965 to Charles Adams and Judy Ann Perry, both deceased. She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Sibley; one brother, Frank Adams; two sisters, Kimberly Fisher of St. Louis, Missouri and Julie Morbito of PA; and seven grandchildren.

Brenda Casey

Brenda Lurine Casey, age 68 of Dresden, died on September 29 Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Private Graveside services for Ms. Casey were held on October 5 at New Hope Church Cemetery near Latham with burial that followed the service.

Ms. Casey was the daughter of the late Gary Norman “Billy” Casey and Viola Wheat Casey. She is survived by her son; Brian (Gary) Lancaster-Mayzure of Chicago, IL. She graduated from the University of Martin with a Master’s Degree in Child and Adolescent Counseling.

George Ed Cunningham

George Ed Cunningham, age 74 of Dresden, died October 2 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Graveside services for Mr. Cunningham were held on October 5 in Sunset Cemetery. Dr. Don McCulley officiated the service.

Mr. Cunningham was born May 20, 1943 to the late Eric and Jessie Friels Cunningham in Mayfield, KY. He was a member of the Dresden First Baptist Church and employed by the state of Tennessee. He is survived by his wife; Kathy Humphreys Cunningham of Dresden, his sister; Janelle (Charles L.) Smith of Dresden, three nieces and one nephew.