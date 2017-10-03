Martin woman killed in South Fulton train-truck crash

A local woman lost her life, when her vehicle was struck by a train, as she was attempting to cross the railroad tracks.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators, at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 26, a 28-car train was traveling north, when it struck a small, westbound 2005 Ford FedEx delivery truck at the railroad crossing on Tom Counce Road, just outside the city limits of South Fulton.

The driver, Dorothy Brooker, later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

(See compete story in Oct. 4th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)