Local man killed in Las Vegas shooting

Sonny Melton of Paris was one of 50 people killed by a lone gunman in Las Vegas. He and his wife, Heather, were enjoying a country music concert when the shooting took place.

A Henry County man was among the spectators killed in a barrage of bullets, at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Sonny Melton of Paris, 29, and his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton, of Paris, were in Las Vegas celebrating their first wedding anniversary, when the mass shooting – described as the deadliest in United States history – took place.

(See compete story in Oct. 4th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)