Five arrested in Dresden meth bust

Members of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and the Dresden Police Department executed a search warrant at 115 West Locust Street in Dresden, during the evening of September 27th 2017, and arrested five individuals on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested are as follows:

• Jason Tackett, 38, of Dresden, was charged with possession of meth with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment;

• Jessica Graham, 33, of Dresden, was charged with possession of meth with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment;

• Sabrina Turnbo, 31, of Dresden, was charged with possession of meth with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Matthew Culver, 29, of Union City, was charged with possession of meth with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest;

• Lindsey Rickets, 31, of Martin, was charged with possession of meth with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.

