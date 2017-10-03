Car and foot chase end in arrest of Carroll County man
Shannon Terrell Townes
A McKenzie man faces numerous charges, including child endangerment.
Shannon Terrell Townes, 35, of 83 Elm Street, is charged with: felony evading arrest; speeding; possession of schedule II drugs (cocaine) with intent to sell; reckless driving; possession of drug paraphernalia; child endangerment; driving while license suspended (5th offense); fugitive from justice (felony); and resisting arrest.
