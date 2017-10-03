Obituaries

KENNETH DALE OWEN

Kenny Owen, 58 of Dresden, died September 25 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. A memorial service was held September 30 at the family home, with over 100 family and friends attending.

Kenny was born August 21, 1959 to Harmon Owen and Dorothy Atkins Owen, both deceased. Survivors include his two sons, Ethan Owen (fiancé Tabitha) and Stephen Shopher (Jennifer) and one granddaughter, Willow Shopher; five sisters, Linda (Mitch) Evans, Pat Lowry, Pam (Dale) Warman Philllips, Diana (Louis) Barker, Cindy (Steven) Seamans; and two brothers, Tony (Karen) Owen and Bobby (Brenda) Owen.

MARTHA SCOTT

Martha Jean Pierce Scott, age 89 of Martin, died September 28 at Van Ayer Nursing Home and Rehab Center.

Funeral services were October 3 at Murphy Funeral Home and Rev. Randy Cooper officiated. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery.

Ms. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, Willis (Butsey) Williams; her parents, L.T. Pierce and Addie

B. Gardiner Pierce.

Ms. Scott was Dean of Admissions at UTM before retirement.

She was a graduate of Martin High School and UTM and was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Martin.

She is survived by her sister, Rebecca Miller of Titusville, FL; her niece and nephews, great nieces and nephews and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

MARY E. GEARIN

Mary E. Gearin, age 74 of Martin, died September 26 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were September 29 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial followed in Gearin’s Chapel Cemtery.

Ms. Gearin was born December 20, 1942 to William McColgan and Helen Chambers, both deceased.

Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Gearin, Jr. and one son, Shawn Gearin.

Survivors include three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

MARY LUCILLE JOHNSON

Mary Lucille Johnson, age 93 of Palmersville, died September 28 at Weakley County Nursing Home. Graveside services were September 30 at Matheny Grove Cemetery and Henry Johnson officiated.

Ms. Johnson was born March 17, 1924 to Oscar Cleveland Davidson and Mary Lou Davidson, both deceased.

Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Lawrence Johnson; two sons, David Lawrence Johnson and Randy Mansfield; and one daughter, Mary Lou Johnson.

Survivors include three sons, Ben Johnson of Dresden, Sam Johnson, Timothy Mansfield; one step-son, Larry Johnson and one stepdaughter, Debra Roth; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren