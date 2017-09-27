Obituaries

Helen Wilma Morris

Helen Wilma Morris age 94 of Dresden and formerly of Gleason, died on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Tennova Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Funeral services for Ms. Morris were held on Thursday, September 21, 2017 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM with entombment that followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Ms. Morris was the wife of the late James C. Morris, the mother of; Sharon Bowers (Charles) Lamoreaux of Martin and Phyllis (Mike) Espinosa of Winter Haven, FL. She is also survived by her grandsons; Jay (Leigh Ann) Bowers, Brent (Amanda) Bowers, and Kenneth Morris, five great grandchildren; Kirkland, Jayleigh, Brentley Bowers, Anna Jo, Avery Smith and one step grandson; Charles (Tiffin) Lamoreaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Mary Paucsek, one son; James A. Morris, and nine brothers and sisters.

Betty Anderson Godwin

(October 11, 1935 – September 23, 2017)

Betty Jean Anderson Godwin was born on October 11, 1935 in Gleason, TN, and died on September 23, 2017. She was the daughter of Robert & Ruby Anderson. Betty married Harold Godwin in Corinth, Mississippi, on May 15, 1954, and she was a farmer’s wife for 49 years. Betty worked several jobs in her life. She was certified in Nashville as a State Licensed Beautician. Being the oldest of 3 children, Betty helped to mother her two siblings, Martha Morris and Charles Anderson before having her own. While raising her and Harold’s 3 children, Betty worked everyday managing a large hog farm. Everyone in Gleason knew what a hard-working women Betty Godwin was. She would set her alarm clock for every night around 1am to go check the hog barns. She delivered thousands of baby pigs in middle of the night. After retiring from the farm after 25 years, Betty and Harold built the Gleason Korner Kafe where she became well known for her amazing homemade pies. But her career didn’t stop with a whisk! She worked as a seamstress at H.I.S. in Gleason and at Martin Manufacturing and picked up another job working as the night shift security guard for Spinks Clay company. She also hand wrote thousands of letters answering fan mail for her son-in-law, Mike Snider, for over a decade. Betty was loved and respected by everyone, and she loved her children and their spouses: Sabrina and her husband Mike Snider, Benita and her husband Hoyt Giffin, and David and his wife Jennifer Godwin. However, Betty’s greatest loves were her grandchildren: Katie Snider, Blake Snider, Derek Giffin, and H.D. Godwin. Betty was a lifelong member of New Valley United Methodist Church in Gleason. Graveside services were officiated by Bro. Chip Davis of Union City. Betty Godwin was an angel on earth, and she will be greatly missed, but the love and lessons she has given us throughout her life will always live in our hearts.