Weakley records second highest unemployment in State during August

During the month of August, Tennessee averaged an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent – the lowest in recorded history.

Although unemployment rates decreased last month in all 95 counties, Weakley still had the second highest jobless numbers in Tennessee, surpassed only by Rhea County, which reported 6.0 percent unemployment.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate fell from 7.4 percent in July to 5.9 percent in August, for a decrease of 1.5 percent. Out of a total countywide labor force of 15,910 workers, 14,960 were employed and 950 were unemployed.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of August was 2.6 percent higher than the state average of 3.3 percent, and 1.5 percent higher than the national rate of 4.4 percent.

