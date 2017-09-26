Weakley County Economic Development Board discusses replacement of retiring director

Weakley County Economic Development director Ronnie Price announced his retirement, during Monday morning’s meeting of the Weakley County Economic Development Board (WCEDB). His resignation came after last week’s “no confidence” vote by a majority of County Commission members concerning his ability to recruit new industry to the area.

According to WCEDB chairman Larry Alexander, Price plans to retire next June 30, instead of at the end of 2018, as he previously planned.

“It wasn’t a hostile meeting or anything like that,” Alexander said. “He knew what the County Commission’s vote was, so, he’s getting ready to step aside. We’re preparing to form a board to write the guidelines for a new director. We’ll start soliciting for applicants between now and the first of the year.”

(See compete story in Sep. 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)