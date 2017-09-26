Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Sharon man faces assorted drug charges, following a traffic stop.
Taja Lamont Allen, 20, who resides on West Garland Street in Sharon, is charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule VI, and failure to appear.
(See compete story in Sep. 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)
