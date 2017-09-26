Lion Turnbow breaks out against Junior Bulldogs

SARA RACHELS

Enterprise Correspondent

Gleason Junior High and Dresden Middle School matched pace early, but Chandler Turnbow titled the scales in the Lions’ favor en route to a victory.

Dresden scored first and Gleason soon put up a touchdown of its own, but the lions reeled off 34 unanswered points for a 42-6 win at home.

Turnbow led Dresden with five carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 20 yards. Quarterback Tatum Oliver also impressed with nine rushes for 112 yards and a TD. Additionally, he connected on four of nine passes for 66 yards and a 34-yard touchdown throw to Ryeson Greer.

