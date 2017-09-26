Dresden downed by talented Tide team

KENNETH COKER

This time around, it was Trenton’s time to shine.

The Golden Tide – which Dresden defeated twice a year ago en route to the Class A state football championship – worked a defensive plan of minimizing the impact of Lion quarterback Drake Yates and running back Hudson Nanney well en route to a 38-18 victory in a non-region game for both squads.

Though probably outmatched athletically and in terms of the number of weapons available on Friday, Dresden gritted through the first half and trailed 24-12 at intermission.

