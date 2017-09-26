Big Cypress Tree Fall Festival – October 7, 2017

It’s Fall, so it must be time for the Big Cypress Tree Fall Festival at our local State Park located on Hwy. 445 northwest of Greenfield.

This year’s festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, features some great educational programs everyone can enjoy. Best of all, there is no charge again this year thanks to the festival’s sponsors: Big Cypress Tree State Park and the Friends of Big Cypress Tree. So everyone is encouraged to stop by and check out this year’s event. Festival hours are 9 to 3.

