Tempers flare at Gleason Board meeting over water bill increase

It was standing room only at Thursday night’s Gleason Board meeting, due to the large number of local citizens that turned out to voice their outrage over huge increases in their water bills, which was apparently caused by a software glitch.

They complained that, not only were their water bills greatly increased and sometimes even double what they normally were, but the amount of water they were charged for using was also excessively high and deemed to be incorrect.

(See compete story in Sep. 20th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)