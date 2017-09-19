Greenfield man charged with multiple theft and alcohol-related offenses

Melvin Lance Donnell

A Weakley County man is facing multiple charges, after allegedly stealing a pickup truck, wrecking it and then fleeing the scene on a bicycle, before being taken into custody last Tuesday afternoon.



Melvin Lance Donnell, 24, of 143 Griffin Street in Greenfield is charged with: felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, driving on a suspended/ revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, burglary, theft of property under $1,000, buy/sell/receive stolen property. The McKenzie Police Department has charged the defendant with theft over $1,000.

