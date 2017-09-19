Greenfield Board considers street improvements

Street improvements topped the agenda, during Greenfield City Board’s September meeting.

It was decided to give the finance committee time to review the board’s options before spending money for the street repairs.



The board agreed to enter into an agreement with Hamilton-Ryker to allow them to use the conference room to host job fairs – rent free. It would become a satellite office on a part-time basis, with the firm accepting applications a least one day per week, so local citizens won’t have to drive to Martin.

