Finance, Ways & Means discusses unpaid building permits

One of the main topics for discussion at Thursday morning’s Finance, Ways & Means Committee meeting concerned the collection of unpaid building permits.

Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd mentioned that there have been several individuals who have not paid their $25 building permit fees. She added that some of the unpaid permits go back to 2013.

“I’m one of those people who wants everybody to pay, or nobody to pay,” Floyd said. “It’s not fair for some not to pay the $25 while other people are paying.”

