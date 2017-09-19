Dresden mood jovial after rout of G’field
KENNETH COKER
Sports Editor
Dresden High School had a happy “Homecoming” at the expense of Greenfield.
The Lions totaled 318 yards of offense while limiting G’field to 63 yards during a 42-0 triumph on a night where DHS recognized its school royalty.
For the full story see the Sept. 20 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.
