County Commissioners voice displeasure over lack of job growth

Commissioners appointed Beau Atkins of Gleason to serve as a School Board member representing District 2A, following the retirement of Lindell Roney. Adkins’ term ends Aug. 31, 2018.

Certain members of the Weakley County Commission expressed their frustration over the lack of local job growth compared to neighboring counties, during Monday night’s meeting.

Commissioner Roger Donaldson asked if Weakley County taxpayers are getting their money’s worth for the $96,000 budgeted annually to help fund the Weakley County Economic and Community Development recruitment program. He cited several examples of new industry and jobs coming to other West Tennessee counties, while Weakley County does without.

A major point of contention among commissioners was a proposal by certain members to place term limits on committee appointments.

