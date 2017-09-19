Christy Fulcher named new Weakley County 9-1-1 Director
Christy Fulcher
Christy M. Fulcher, 36, has been selected as the new Weakley County 9-1-1 director.
Fulcher stated she was chosen to serve as interim 9-1-1 director, following the recent resignation of former director, Jamison Peevyhouse.
Christy was officially named Weakley County 9-1-1 director on Monday, Sep. 11, following a review of resumes and interviews that involved approximately 20 applicants.
